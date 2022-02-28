February ends slightly below normal for temperature and snowfall

article

February has been a roller coaster at times, with periods of mild and cold weather as well as dry and active weather. Although it has been a bit of a bumpy ride, the monthly summary was close to February averages.

Temperatures for the month were near-normal, just 1.2 degrees below average. February was also the snowiest month of the season so far, with a total around 10" and about 2" below average for the month.

Although March is looking like a quiet start, it does look like an active pattern arriving within the week will provide more opportunities for precipitation, including snowfall.