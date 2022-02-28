Expand / Collapse search

February ends slightly below normal for temperature and snowfall

By
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - February has been a roller coaster at times, with periods of mild and cold weather as well as dry and active weather. Although it has been a bit of a bumpy ride, the monthly summary was close to February averages. 

Temperatures for the month were near-normal, just 1.2 degrees below average. February was also the snowiest month of the season so far, with a total around 10" and about 2" below average for the month. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Although March is looking like a quiet start, it does look like an active pattern arriving within the week will provide more opportunities for precipitation, including snowfall. 

Russia-Ukraine: Students learn world history in real-time
article

Russia-Ukraine: Students learn world history in real-time

It’s a conversation starter for students to help answer questions and talk about their fears.

Milwaukee police station shooting, gunman hospitalized
article

Milwaukee police station shooting, gunman hospitalized

The man accused of opening fire inside a Milwaukee police station is in the hospital.