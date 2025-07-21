Southeast Wisconsin extreme heat; triple digit heat index values possible midweek
MILWAUKEE - An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for all of Southeast Wisconsin from Wednesday, July 23, to Thursday, July 24. Feel like temperatures, or heat indices, could be as high as 106° at times.
Watches are issued when conditions are favorable for extreme heat but exact details, like timing, are still uncertain.
The National Weather Service will likely upgrade Southeast Wisconsin to a Heat Advisory or Extreme Heat Warning as the event gets closer.
Temperatures will reach into the 80s on Tuesday, then soar into the low and middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Combined with high dewpoints, in the 70s, heat indices will reach into the 100s.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
High dewpoints reduce the rate at which sweat evaporates, making it harder for the human body to cool down. When high humidity is combined with hot temperatures, the human body feels hotter than the actual air temperature.
It is important to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. Water is the best choice, but sports drinks can help replace electrolytes lost through sweat. Limit strenuous activity during peak daytime heating, which is normally between 3-6 p.m., and wear lightweight clothing.
It's important to know the warning signs and differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion can cause weakness, dizziness, and nausea, whereas heat stroke can cause confusion and loss of consciousness.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Call 9-1-1 immediately if you or someone else is experiencing heat stroke.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 Weather Experts.