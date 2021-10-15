Dry weather back in forecast; warmer than average temps to end Oct.

Dry weather is finally back in the forecast after receiving at least some measurable precip 9 days in a row starting back on Oct. 7. The rain has been fantastic news for our drought, where extreme drought conditions are no longer present in our area, but for the season we're still well below average.



Moving forward we don't see significant rain chances until Oct. 21. Otherwise sunny and warmer than average weather is here to welcome us into the end of October.

6-Day Planner between Oct. 15 through Oct. 20

Long-term precipitation outlooks keep us in a drier than average pattern well into the end of October. On the flip side, the western United States could get some of the best drought relief of the year.

The highest precip anomaly will be right over the areas hardest hit by wildfires this season, in northern California. Great news for them and possibly great news for our fall foliage viewing.

Precip Outlook for the United States between Oct. 22nd and Oct. 28th