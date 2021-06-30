4th of July forecast: Hot, dry conditions expected

The end of June continues to be a much-needed relief from serious drought conditions in southeast Wisconsin but it does appear we have a dry spell that should last through the Fourth of July.



Isolated storms will be possible Wednesday, June 30 but otherwise, no significant rain chances are in the forecast through the weekend. By fireworks time on July 4, cloud cover and humid conditions are likely.

SkyVision Plus for Sunday night, July 4th

The biggest change coming in the next few days will be the heat. The last time we hit 90°F+ was back on June 18 and we'll have multiple shots starting Sunday, July 4 through July 6. Unless anything drastic changes, get ready for a hot and dry Fourth of July!

6-Day Planner June 30th - July 5th