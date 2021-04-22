DNR: Fire danger in Wisconsin expected to be high into weekend

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Thursday, April 22 that fire danger is very high and high across the state, and Wisconsinites should be on high alert as we head into the weekend.

The forecast is expected to bring low humidity, breezy conditions and warmer temperatures. Officials say vegetation is drying out, which makes it easier for a fire to start and spread quickly.

DNR officials say areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Florence, Langlade, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Areas with HIGH fire danger today include Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Sawyer, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.

The DNR has responded to 442 wildfires burning 1,600 acres so far this season.

Officials urge when conditions allow, keep all fires safe and clean:

Always consider alternatives to burning

Obtain proper burn permits and check the daily burn restrictions

Never burn garbage such as plastics, rubber, metal or anything that is treated with chemicals

Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions in Wisconsin.