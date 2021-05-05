Expand / Collapse search

Cooler weather settles in Wisconsin through mid-May

By
Published 
Updated just in
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - We'll have to wait a while until our next 80° temperatures as cooler than average air settle in for the next couple of weeks. This won't be an arctic blast by any means, but our warm start to May will become a thing of the past. 

High pressure will dominate over the Rockies through the mid-portion of May which will continue to favor cooler and dryer air flowing down from Canada. During this stretch, our average high creeps into the mid-60s but likely during this time we'll struggle to get out of the 50s on many occasions. 

The good news is this doesn't mean your plants are in danger. While morning lows could drop into the 30s a chance for a frost or hard freeze continues to drop as we go through May. The general rule of thumb of waiting to plant until after Mother's Day is still a safe bet but other than communities northwest of Madison just about all of southeast Wisconsin has very low odds of seeing another freeze until fall.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

6-Day Planner May 5th-10th

Tourism spending in Wisconsin takes a 30% hit due to coronavirus
slideshow

Tourism spending in Wisconsin takes a 30% hit due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic caused a 30% decline in direct spending by tourists in Wisconsin in 2020, but officials are optimistic the industry will rebound this year.

New violence prevention initiative launched in Milwaukee County
slideshow

New violence prevention initiative launched in Milwaukee County

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joined other county leaders and community partners on Wednesday, May 5 to launch a new violence prevention initiative at Sherman Park.

MPS Teacher of the Year steps up during pandemic

Going above and beyond in the midst of a pandemic, Susan Kridler, this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week is extra special.