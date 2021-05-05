Cooler weather settles in Wisconsin through mid-May

We'll have to wait a while until our next 80° temperatures as cooler than average air settle in for the next couple of weeks. This won't be an arctic blast by any means, but our warm start to May will become a thing of the past.



High pressure will dominate over the Rockies through the mid-portion of May which will continue to favor cooler and dryer air flowing down from Canada. During this stretch, our average high creeps into the mid-60s but likely during this time we'll struggle to get out of the 50s on many occasions.

The good news is this doesn't mean your plants are in danger. While morning lows could drop into the 30s a chance for a frost or hard freeze continues to drop as we go through May. The general rule of thumb of waiting to plant until after Mother's Day is still a safe bet but other than communities northwest of Madison just about all of southeast Wisconsin has very low odds of seeing another freeze until fall.

6-Day Planner May 5th-10th