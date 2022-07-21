Cooler air returns next week

We've been no stranger to summer heat since mid-June, but there is some relief for your AC bill coming soon. Sunday afternoon, July 24 into Monday morning, June 25 cooler air moves in from the NW.



Historically, we're in the hottest time of the year with average highs consistently sitting around 82ºF. Next week, we'll have multiple chances of highs staying in the 70s for areas near Lake Michigan.

Seasonable conditions move back in to start next week Monday, July 25

Sunday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 27 average to slightly below average conditions will be possible.



This is all thanks to an active pattern moving through Saturday, July 23 to Sunday morning, July 24 which will also bring in some much-needed widespread rain.