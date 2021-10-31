Coldest stretch since March to start November

article

After a mild October, November looks to start much colder with below-average temperatures through Friday, Nov. 5.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s with lows as low as the upper 29s and low 30s.

The last time it was this cold for more than three days in a row was back in March.

This is not an uncommon pattern for this time of year, and is actually closer to normal than the above-normal pattern in October.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.