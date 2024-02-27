Severe weather rocks Chicago area, leaving trail of destruction

Severe weather, including reported tornadoes, barreled through Chicagoland on Tuesday, wreaking havoc in some areas.

The powerful storms came after unseasonable warmth, with today's temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s, peaking at 74 degrees at O'Hare Airport. However, despite the balmy conditions, the record high of 75 degrees remained intact.

Following the severe weather, a strong cold front will make its way through the area, bringing about a dramatic temperature drop. From today's unseasonable warmth, temperatures are expected to plummet overnight, with wind chills dipping into the single digits by Wednesday morning. There's even a chance of a dusting of snow before skies clear throughout Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

However, this cold snap will be short-lived. By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to rebound into the 40s, followed by near 50-degree temperatures on Friday. As we head into the weekend, the mercury is expected to climb back into the 60s and possibly even reach the 70s, offering a return to more seasonable conditions.

