Businesses gear up to tackle winter weather

A lot of work goes into clearing roads and parking lots.

Even though there is no snow on the ground right now, it was very busy for those who own a plow or repair them on Monday, Jan. 8.

From the moment Snow Plow Solutions opened its doors, Chad Stone has been jammed, helping customers get ready for the days ahead.

"Complete chaos," Stone said. "Everyone has come in needing parts, salt and salter parts."

The West Allis business focused on the snow and everything that goes along with it, from repairs to salt.

"We’ve had a few hundred people coming through the doors today needing simple things, difficult projects to do and we’ve handled all of them quickly," he said.

While many might be dreading it, the snow predictions have been music to the ears of those who rely on the weather to make money.

"We’re ready," said Joe Aveni, vice president and general manager of Metropolitan Maintenance and Landscaping. "It’s been quite some time, so yeah, we’re definitely ready to go."

The business handles commercial properties, like hospitals and office buildings.

"The guys were out all day getting all the trucks ready, fueling them up, making sure everything works and just getting ready for tonight," Aveni said.

He said 40 drivers will be clearing the snow, salting and plowing.

It’s going to be a busy week ahead, which is great for these guys.

"It could come every few days, that would be great," Aveni said. "Every few days, as long as there’s a break in between. That’d be great."

Metropolitan Maintenance and Landscaping will have about 100 pieces of equipment clearing the snow. They advise drivers that see plows to give them extra room to get by.

