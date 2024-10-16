Brightest comet in decades; how to view in southeast Wisconsin

article

The Brief Comet A3 has been visibile in Wisconsin. You can still see the comet through Oct. 24.



If you have noticed a new light in the sky recently, it is a comet with a very long name - "C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS)" but it's become known as "Comet A3" for short. It has been appearing in our night sky for a few nights now and will be shining brightly until at least Oct. 24.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Comet A3 in Kenosha. Courtesy of Mary.)

A3 is the brightest comet since Hale-Bopp in 1997. So it's been 27 years since we have had such an amazing opportunity to view the true travelers of the solar system.

To view the comet, find a dark place away from city lights and look toward the west after sunset.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This week, A3 will appear just to the right of the planet Venus which will be low in the sky just after sunset.

Later in the week and early next week, the comet will start to appear higher and higher above the horizon in the west.