Expand / Collapse search

Start of April: Cooler than average temperatures likely

By
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - In the last week, Milwaukee has seen temperatures in the 60s multiple times, but it might take until the second week of April to have that kind of weather again. 

The first week of April continues to favor cooler than average conditions to start off the new month. Average highs at this time are near 50ºF but likely we'll struggle to get into the 40s for highs. 

Temperature outlook between March 30th and April 5th

A big reason for this shift is the influence of northern air. These last two rainy systems continue to be followed by NW flow which continues to dip down Canadian are into our region. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

These cold air masses continue to push high pressure from to the southeast and is helping areas such as Florida stay well above average temperature-wise. 

Bunker down and keep the expectations low for temperatures for the next couple of weeks!

Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard created to understand trends
article

Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard created to understand trends

A Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard has been created in order to understand the trends in both fatal and nonfatal overdoses and inform prevention efforts.

TSA intercepts gun at Mitchell International Airport; 7th in 2022
article

TSA intercepts gun at Mitchell International Airport; 7th in 2022

Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, March 22.

Richfield boy denied flight over airline's mask rule, family says

A Richfield family thought they properly notified the airline that their son, who has autism, has trouble wearing masks. Instead, they were told he couldn't fly.