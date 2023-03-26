Another round of snow Sunday, March 26th in southeast Wisconsin

article

Heavy snowfall yesterday brought 8.9" in Milwaukee, which was a record daily maximum snowfall. Here are some additional high reports across southeast Wisconsin.

Although many are tired of hearing the word 'snow' in the forecast, southeast Wisconsin could see more on Sunday, March 26th. Compared to Saturday, there won't be nearly as much snow accumulation.

An area of low pressure along the Iowa-Missouri border Sunday morning will continue to move to the northeast through the day.

This will bring the first round of potential snow/rain mix due to temperatures above freezing. Drier air in place will make it difficult for a lot of the initial precipitation to reach the ground.

The second round of snow is more likely Sunday night. This higher chances of minor snow accumulations due to temperatures dropping near freezing. Areas further north near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan have lower chances of seeing accumulating snowfall.

However, central and southern counties are more likely to see a trace to 2" of snow. Note that this all depends on where the snow moves in and where the low-pressure tracks. In a similar manner to Saturday, March 25th, the low moved further north, which shifted heavier bands of snow further north. For today, Sunday, March 26th, if this low moves further north, we could see more snow in areas like Juneau and Port Washington, but as of now, the best chances for snow are along I-94 and south. By Monday morning, all of this will be cleared up for an easier morning commute.

