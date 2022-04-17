Another round of snow Sunday night into Monday morning

article

Yet another round of snow is on the way for Sunday night, with a light accumulation of snow expected for all of southeastern Wisconsin.

Snow will start around midnight and continue until about noon on Monday, with some lingering showers to follow during the afternoon.

In all, 1-2 inches of slushy snow accumulation is expected, with nearly all of that snow on grass.

Snow melts quickly as temperatures rise, and will be completely gone on Tuesday.

Warmer weather will follow, with temps rising above average by the end of the week.

