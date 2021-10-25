Active weather pattern: Storm system headed towards Wisconsin

article

After a stormy end to the weekend, more rain is on the way as an active pattern continues. A strong weather system currently impacting the West Coast looks to bring more rain and wind to southern Wisconsin.

Rain is expected to begin mid to late morning and last into Friday. Winds gusts could reach 30mph once again, but not quite as windy as Sunday night.

