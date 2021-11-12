Accumulating snowfall possible Sunday

The first flakes of the season are possible throughout the day Friday, Nov. 12 but the first accumulating snowfall won't occur until the end of the weekend.



On Sunday, Nov. 14 it's possible parts of southeast Wisconsin will see 1"+ on grassy surfaces. Road and ground temperatures are still too warm to allow snow to stick but on elevated locations, a dusting is more than possible.

The highest totals are expected to the north and west, while most, if not all have a shot to nearly an inch if melting is slow enough. Check for the latest forecast details as we head into the weekend.

Snowfall forecast through Sunday evening, Nov. 14

Atmospheric models continue to favor the timing of this second round of snow from early Sunday morning, Nov. 14 into the afternoon. Most of the accumulating snow will occur Sunday morning, Nov. 14 with reduced visibility possible as well.

Main timing of accumulating snow mostly Sunday morning, Nov. 14