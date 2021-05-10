Remember the May 1990 snowstorm? Up to 8” of snow in SE Wisconsin

article

31 years ago on May 10, southeastern Wisconsin was hit by a rare snowstorm! Several inches of snow fell across the area with 8 inches of snow in parts! Milwaukee recorded 3.2" of snow in total.

In all, the storm was a high-impact event with widespread snow accumulation, extensive tree damage from heavy snow and wind, along with plenty of power outages. To this day, it is the latest snowstorm on record.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.