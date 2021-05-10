Expand / Collapse search

Remember the May 1990 snowstorm? Up to 8” of snow in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - 31 years ago on May 10, southeastern Wisconsin was hit by a rare snowstorm! Several inches of snow fell across the area with 8 inches of snow in parts! Milwaukee recorded 3.2" of snow in total. 

In all, the storm was a high-impact event with widespread snow accumulation, extensive tree damage from heavy snow and wind, along with plenty of power outages. To this day, it is the latest snowstorm on record. 

May 1990 snowstorm

It is a snowstorm that will not be forgotten. It slammed some parts of southeast Wisconsin with up to eight inches of snow.

