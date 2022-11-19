Expand / Collapse search

'Calm and Bright' holiday floral show at the Domes

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:25AM
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

'Calm and Bright' Holiday floral show at the Domes, themes

This morning, FOX6's Brhett Vickery is at Mitchell Park Domes covering the opening day of the holiday floral show, 'Calm and Bright.'

MILWAUKEE - This morning, FOX6's Brhett Vickery is at Mitchell Park Domes covering the opening day of the holiday floral show, ‘Calm and Bright.’

For more information on hours and admission deals go to mitchellparkdomes.com.

'Calm and Bright' holiday floral show at the Domes, inside look

FOX6 Brhett Vickery finds out the set up process of the floral show.

'Calm and Bright' holiday floral show at the Domes; effort and work for floral show

What goes into making a floral show?

'Calm and Bright' holiday floral show at the Domes; gift shop

Come down to the Domes to see the holiday floral show and get some local products at an affordable price.



 