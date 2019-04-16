Man runs 'Boston Marathon' on New York City rooftop

NEW YORK -- People are getting creative while in quarantine.While some recreate recipes and experiences from some of their favorite places that are no longer open because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others are getting active.One runner took the gold after recreating a famous marathon on top of his roof.

Kenya's Cherono wins men's Boston Marathon in sprint to tape

BOSTON — Two-time Boston Marathon champion Lelisa Desisa turned onto Boylston Street with a sliver of a lead, leaning in front of two other runners with the finish line in sight.Unfortunately for him, one of them was the fastest man in the field.Lawrence Cherono needed every bit of his speed to outkick Desisa in a sprint to the tape on Monday, passing him just steps away from the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 7 minutes 57 seconds.Desisa, who won in 2015 and 2013, the year the race was overshadowed by a bombing at the finish line, eased up after realizing he was beaten and finished 2 seconds back.

Desi Linden wins Boston Marathon, 1st US woman since 1985

BOSTON -- Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to a Boston Marathon victory on Monday, the first American woman to win the race since 1985.The two-time Olympian and 2011 Boston runner-up pulled away at the end of Heartbreak Hill to finish in 2 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds.

Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes: 'We have reclaimed hope'

BOSTON -- The bells of Old South Church in Boston rang at 2:49 p.m. to commemorate a citywide moment of silence in honor of Boston Marathon bombing survivors and victimsIt was an emotional moment in a day filled with service projects and ceremonies to remember those impacted by the deadly bombings five years ago.Boston began the anniversary of the attacks Sunday with Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov.

Speaker calls conservative rally in Boston 'unplanned'

BOSTON — The Latest on a conservative rally and counter-demonstration in Boston and around the country (all times local):1:45 p.m.One of the planned speakers of a conservative activist rally that appeared to end shortly after it began says the event "fell apart."Dozens of rallygoers gathered Saturday on Boston Common, but then left less than an hour after the event was getting underway.

30,000 Boston marathon athletes begin 26.2 mile trek in waves

BOSTON -- The 121st running of the Boston Marathon is getting underway in waves for the 30,000 athletes.Mobility impaired athletes — the blind and those with prostheses or other challenges — started at 8:50 a.m. Monday.They were followed by the men's push rim wheelchair athletes at 9:17 a.m., and the women two minutes later.The elite women started at 8:32 a.m. CDT, and the elite men and the rest of wave one get underway at 9:00 a.m. CDT.There are three more waves that set up a staggered start: wave two at 9:25 a.m. CDT, wave three at 9:50 a.m. CDT and wave four at 10:15 a.m. CDT.Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on the race.

Boston marks 4th anniversary of deadly marathon bombing

BOSTON — Bostonians marked the fourth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon attacks on Saturday with quiet remembrances for the victims.Bill Richard placed a large wreath on the Boylston Street sidewalk where his 8-year-old son, Martin, died.

Boston Marathon bombing survivor to marry firefighter who rescued her

BOSTON -- A survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing plans to marry the firefighter who rescued her moments after the bombs went off.The New York Post reports that Roseann Sdoia was watching the runners near the finish line when the bombs went off on April 15, 2013.

Dozens of birds fall from sky; officials want to know why

BOSTON — Health officials are trying to figure out what caused dozens of birds to fall out of the sky onto a Boston neighborhood.City officials say 47 grackles were found Thursday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.Thirty-five of those birds are now dead.

Update: Woman injured by broken bat at Fenway Park now in fair condition

BOSTON — A woman struck by a flying bat at Fenway Park has been upgraded to fair condition.Tonya Carpenter had been listed in serious condition at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston since she was hit in the head during a game between the Red Sox and Oakland Athletics on Friday night.A family statement released by the hospital Monday also said she is responsive.

Woman seeking stranger she kissed at Boston Marathon hears back from his wife

BOSTON -- As Barbara Tatge was running through the town of Wellesley during the Boston Marathon, she remembered a dare from her daughter.Her daughter dared her to kiss a random, good-looking man as she ran through the town, where the women of Wellesley College offer kisses to runners.Tatge got up the nerve and smooched a man in a tan hat and plaid shirt along the route.After the race, Tatge says the man left an impression on her and her daughter set out to find him on social media.