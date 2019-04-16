BOSTON -- The 121st running of the Boston Marathon is getting underway in waves for the 30,000 athletes.Mobility impaired athletes — the blind and those with prostheses or other challenges — started at 8:50 a.m. Monday.They were followed by the men's push rim wheelchair athletes at 9:17 a.m., and the women two minutes later.The elite women started at 8:32 a.m. CDT, and the elite men and the rest of wave one get underway at 9:00 a.m. CDT.There are three more waves that set up a staggered start: wave two at 9:25 a.m. CDT, wave three at 9:50 a.m. CDT and wave four at 10:15 a.m. CDT.Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on the race.

