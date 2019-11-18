Apple might owe you money for slowing down your iPhone — here’s how to file a claim
LOS ANGELES -- Apple customers who purchased certain older iPhone models can now collect about $25 per phone, according to the settlement of a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of slowing down older devices.According to SmartphonePerformanceSettlement.com, a website set up for customers to file their claims, the settlement applies to customers who purchased an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus and/or the SE before Dec. 21, 2017 and experienced performance and battery-life issues.“Under the proposed settlement, Apple shall pay a minimum of $310,000,000 and a maximum of $500,000,000,” read a notice on the claims website. “Apple will provide a cash payment of approximately $25 per eligible device, provided that Apple will not pay more than $500 million in aggregate to the Settlement Class Members.”The website was developed for affected customers looking to file their claims or review their other options, including excluding themselves from the lawsuit to retain the ability to sue Apple individually.Users must submit a claim online or through the mail by Oct. 6 to be eligible for a payout.Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million as part of the settlement agreement for the “Batterygate” scandal that has prevailed for years.The tech giant admitted in 2017 that it used software updates to slow down older iPhones, and offered an official apology and reduced prices for battery replacement programs.
Reports: Apple won't include charger, wired earphones with new iPhone models
NEW YORK -- Apple's upgraded iPhone 12 models may come without two familiar accessories: a charger and earphones.For the first time, the company's upcoming models, typically revealed every September, will be sold without wired headphones or a power adapter in an effort to offset any cost increases with the upgraded model, according to Nikkei Asian Review.The report matches a research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors.Apple is expected to roll out as many as four different iPhone 12 models this year, including its first version that will be able to work on the next generation of ultrafast wireless networks known as 5G.Currently, the company's iPhones come with EarPods with Lightning Connector.
Apple introduces hand-washing feature on Apple Watch with 20-second countdown timer
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Proper hand-washing is pivotal in preventing the spread of germs, a point that’s become particularly highlighted amid the global coronavirus pandemic, and Apple wants to help with a gentle nudge of its wearable tech.A 2018 study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that most people don’t wash their hands correctly, including failing to wash for the necessary 20 seconds.Considering this fact, Apple announced a new feature on the Apple Watch which automatically detects hand-washing and initiates a 20-second countdown timer.The watch can pick up signs that the wearer is at a sink, based on motion sensors and the sound of water, according to the Washington Post.If the person finishes early, they’ll be prompted to keep washing.The new feature is part of WatchOS 7, a software update for Apple Watch users coming in the fall.
Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina that it had reopening just a few weeks ago.The decision announced Friday arrives amid rising infections in some states, particularly those that began loosening restrictions requiring most people to stay home and most stores to shut down this spring.There were 286.7 new cases per 100,000 people in Arizona over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita.
Apple tracking looted iPhones
NEW YORK --Apple is watching the looters who have pillaged its stores during the protests.Thieves who made off with iPhones from Apple stores quickly learned that the gadgets were loaded with special security software.
Protests force Walmart, CVS, Target and Apple to close some stores
MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. retailers large and small have closed some of their stores across the country because of disruptions caused by the widespread street protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all said Sunday that they had temporarily closed some locations for safety reasons.
Apple, Google release technology for pandemic apps
NEW YORK -- Apple and Google on Wednesday released long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.The companies said 22 countries and several U.S. states are already planning to build voluntary phone apps using their software.
Apple unveils new, cheaper iPhone
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- A new iPhone arrived on Wednesday, April 15 without Apple's usual fanfare.The new, second-generation iPhone SE carries the same name as the original iPhone SE that launched in 2016.
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking: 'We have to save lives'
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Apple and Google launched a major joint effort to leverage smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.New software the companies plan to add to phones would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people for who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers.
Apple holiday season tops projections as iPhone bounces back
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is still reaping huge profits from the iPhone while mining more moneymaking opportunities from the growing popularity of its smartwatch, digital services and wireless earbuds.That combination produced a banner holiday season for a company whose fortunes appeared to be sliding just a year ago amid declining sales for the iPhone, its marquee product for the past decade.Apple’s fiscal first-quarter results, released Tuesday, provided the latest proof that the fears hanging over the consumer electronics icon might have been unfounded.Apple’s profit and revenue for the October-December period topped analysts’ projections, providing another boost to a stock that has more than doubled in less than 13 months.The shares surged more than 1% to $322.14 in extended trading after the numbers came out.
Google, Amazon, and Apple add new ways to protect your privacy
Here is how to use new settings from Google, Amazon, and Apple to better protect your privacy.We’ve seen report after report of contractors listening to your voice commands and history logs that go back way too far.
iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4: Ultimate camera comparison
Freebies are the key hook in new 'streaming wars'
LOS ANGELES -- Apple, Disney and AT&T's WarnerMedia want to jump-start their challenges to Netflix by offering freebies and deep discounts on emerging streaming plans.That includes a free year of Apple TV Plus for customers of new Apple devices and a free year of Disney Plus to higher-tier Verizon customers.
New iPhone iOS features
Maybe you just got a brand-new iPhone 11 or you upgraded your older phone with the new operating system.
Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update
NEW YORK -- Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update.In August, Apple suspended the practice and apologized for the way it used people, rather than just machines, to review the audio.While common in the tech industry, the practice undermined Apple's attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy.
Apple takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is finally taking on Netflix with its own streaming television service and, uncharacteristically for the company, offering it at a bargain price — $5 a month beginning on Nov. 1.Walt Disney Co.
Privacy concerns with smart speakers
These days, it seems like “Alexa” has become the most common name in millions of homes.
Apple sanctions phone-repair shops for iPhone fixes
NEW YORK — There may soon be more places to get an Apple-sanctioned fix for a cracked iPhone screen.Apple said Thursday that it will sell tools and parts to independent phone-repair shops in the U.S. and later in other countries.
Apple threw a star-studded event to announce latest offerings
1st look at Apple’s big event
