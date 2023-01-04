Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings and 12 times prior: investigators
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's phone was traced to the scene of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide hours after the stabbings occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.
Idaho murders: Roommate saw masked man night of killings; cops used DNA, cell phone records to crack case
A surviving roommate of the Idaho student killings said she heard crying and saw the alleged killer dressed in all black walk by her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase," according to newly unsealed court documents.
Idaho killings: What's next for suspect Bryan Kohberger
A judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with the media.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Newly obtained bodycam video shows Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.