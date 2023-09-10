Yankees rally to beat Brewers, Frelick's catch in 10th preserves no-hit bid

Milwaukee rookie Sal Frelick preserved a no-hit bid with a leaping catch in the 10th inning that kept the game scoreless, the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Brewers 4-3 on Sunday when Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the 12th and Kyle Higashioka hit a winning double in the 13th.

After Corbin Burnes pitched eight hitless innings and Devin Williams worked a 1-2-3 ninth. With two on in the 10th against Abner Uribe, one the automatic runner the other on a walk, Anthony Volpe hit a drive to right and Frelick made a lights-out catch. He leaped against the wall, knocking out the lights on the video board, and caught the ball as he elbowed center fielder Joey Wiemer in the mouth.

Tyrone Taylor hit a run-scoring single in the 11th off Nick Ramirez and with Milwaukee bidding for the first 11-inning no-hitter in major league history, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tying RBI double with one out off Joel Payamps.

Joey Wiemer had an RBI double and Andrew Monasterio a sacrifice fly off Ramirez in the 12th, but Stanton homered off Andrew Chafin in the bottom half and Higashioka doubled in the 13th off Hoby Milner (2-1), a drive over Taylor in left that scored automatic runner Everson Pereira for Higashioka's first walk-off hit.

New York won despite being held to three hits for the 13th time, matching the 1913 for the most in Yankees history.

Anthony Misiewicz (2-0) pitched around a walk in a hitless 13th, combining with Gerrit Cole, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Ramirez on a six-hitter. New York ended a streak of seven straight extra-inning losses, one shy of the team record.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two in eight innings, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes. Burnes’ pitch count was one shy of his season high and six short of his career high.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, has not thrown a complete game in 103 big league starts.

Cole allowed three hits in seven innings, lowering his AL-leading ERA to 2.79, Cole struck out nine and walked none, and with 204 strikeouts became the Yankees pitcher with three 200-strikeout seasons.