Umpire class gets people ready to take to the field
MILWAUKEE - The boys of summer will soon be taking the field and the people making sure the games are called properly will be ready.
Like a duck takes to water, these future umpires will take to a baseball diamond. For 24 years, Jon Kradecki has been training those who want to become an umpire.
The students start off in a classroom learning the rules and proper mechanics.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Then, they move to the on-field training.
Brandon Cruz goes Beyond the Game.