Wisconsin Lutheran senior brings Christmas spirit to Vikings hoops

Her grandfather encouraged her love of basketball by playing pick-up in her driveway, and now she's part of a team on the rise that has some lofty goals.

That's what makes Noel Greene this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"Our team has been great this year," said Greene. "It is definitely new for us. I mean last year we had a rough season. By the time, hopefully, when we come back from Christmas break we will have won more games by the first half of the season than we had all year last year. I don't know. It is really exciting because before it was always like, well we are just trying to get better. Now it's like, well now we're better."

Greene and Wisconsin Lutheran have high hopes for the new year.

Greene says the Vikings are all about looking out for one another.

"The great thing about our team is that we push each other a lot in practice," Greene said. "You know, sometimes it might get a little bit personal, but it's never, you know, personal. It's just like I am going to make you better, so you can make us better."

Greene said her and her teammates have discovered a close bond.

"The relationship that we have would be solely defined as sisters," said Greene. "You know, sometimes sisters fight but at the end of the day it's like we are always there for each other. I mean, I don't have sisters but if I did, I assume it would look like that. So I just treat them like my sisters."

Noel plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in the fall.

This summer, she'll be part of a mission trip to St. Lucia to share her faith and love of basketball at a sports camp.