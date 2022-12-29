Wisconsin Lutheran junior Knueppel born to ball

article

At 6-6 and in his third year as a varsity player, Kon Knueppel is the main attraction on an otherwise very deep and talented Wisconsin Lutheran basketball team.

College recruiters at the highest levels see the same things from the junior as Vikings coach Ryan Walz.

"Well rounded, highly skilled, competitor, very cognitive player and the greatest thing about him is how much he loves his teammates," said Walz.

Add in the fact that his family loves basketball. His dad and several uncles were decorated college players, with uncle Jeff Nordgaard even making it to the NBA with the Bucks.

Then there's mom and the ladies in the family. They've given Kon ability and size and just as importantly, the drive to succeed.

"It was instilled in me kind of by my parents," said Knueppel. "They wanted me to play but as I got older, if you're going to play you might as well be good at it, so I tried to work really hard and get as good as I could be."

"Very confident and the ability to work on his game and rep it and constantly working," Walz said. "People can't see that, but that's what really builds confidence."

"I go and shoot with my cousin every day after practice," Knueppel said. "That's something I've been doing all three years I've been on varsity and even before that, I would shoot with my mom. My mom would rebound for me, and it was awesome."

Further evidence that this is not an overnight success comes from a story that aired on FOX6 more than a decade ago. The sentiment holds to this day.

"That was a fun story to do," said FOX6's Tim Van Vooren.

"Yeah, that's pretty cool to see that again," said Knueppel. "I'm not as intense as my mom is. I'm more of a chill guy like my dad, but it's gotta rub off a little bit."

Knueppel's future as a player is bright, both in the near term and over the long haul.

The Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings are the top-ranked squad in the state.

Kon and his teammates have their individual goals, but are prioritizing team success and a state championship above all else right now.