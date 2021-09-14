Wisconsin Herd schedule released, new G League format

article

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, will tip off the 2021-22 season at Oshkosh Arena on Monday, Nov. 8.

The game, a 7 p.m. start against the Cleveland Charge, is the first of 14 games the Herd will play as part of the NBA G League Showcase Cup, which is part of the league’s innovative new schedule structure for the 2021-22 season.

The 2021-22 NBA G League schedule will consist of the 14-game Showcase Cup, which will take place from Nov. 5 through Dec. 22, with the first 12 games taking place in home markets, followed by a traditional 36-game regular season schedule that will begin Dec. 27 and conclude April 2.

Overall, the Herd will play 50 games throughout the 2021-22 season, with 24 home games at Oshkosh Arena.

The Showcase Cup is an innovative competition featuring all 29 G League teams and NBA G League Ignite that will culminate at the NBA G League Winter Showcase with the Showcase Cup Championship Game.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Teams will be separated into four regional pods where they will play 12 games against one another in home markets to begin the 2021-22 season. The teams with the best winning percentage in each regional pod, as well as the four teams with the next-best winning percentage across the league, will go on to play for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase between Dec. 19-22. The winners and runners-up will compete for a trophy and a monetary prize pool. Teams that do not qualify for the Showcase Cup tournament will still play two additional games at the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Following the Showcase Cup, all team records will reset, and beginning Dec. 27, all teams will then play a traditional 36-game regular season. The top six teams from each conference will make the 2022 playoffs, which will be based solely on winning percentage from the 36-game regular season.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

All Herd home games will tip off from Oshkosh Arena at 7 p.m., except for Sunday matinees with a variety of start times and the Herd’s School Days Matinee presented by BMO Harris Bank on Jan. 19 vs. Lakeland at 11:30 a.m. The Herd will play 12 of its 24 home games on the weekend (Friday, Saturday or Sunday), with 14 different opponents set to play in Oshkosh this season.

2021-22 season ticket memberships for the Herd are available now, beginning at $9 per game. To purchase season memberships, or for more information on the Herd, visit wisconsinherd.com or call a Herd sales representative at (920) 233-HERD. Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale in October.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app