Wisconsin falls to Indiana in overtime, 78-77

The Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Indiana Hoosiers in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 7. The final was 78-77.

Tough loss for Wisconsin

By the numbers:

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson made two free throws with 2.8 seconds left in overtime to lift Indiana to the victory. Wilkerson finished with 25 points, Sam Alexis added 19, Tucker DeVries 16 and Conor Enright 11 for Indiana (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten).

Nolan Winter had a career-high 26 points plus 12 rebounds to lead the Badgers (16-7, 8-4). Nick Boyd added 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and John Blackwell had 16 of his 18 points in the second half.

Wilkerson shot 1 for 7 in overtime but scored all six of Indiana's points in the extra period, four in the final 30 seconds after the Badgers had taken a 77-74 lead.

Wilkerson's bucket with 30 seconds left ended a 10-minute field-goal drought for the Hoosiers. Boyd was called for an offensive foul with 15.1 seconds left and Blackwell fouled Wilkerson as the latter tried to find an opening to the hoop. After Wilkerson's free throws, Braeden Carrington’s half-court heave wasn’t close.

Wilkerson finished 1 of 8 from the arc but made all eight of his free throws that came in the final minute of regulation and overtime.

Indiana led all of regulation until Blackwell hit a jumper for a 69-68 lead with 1:48 remaining. Winter followed with a 3-pointer but Wilkerson sank four free throws to tie the game at 72 and Blackwell missed a short jumper at the buzzer.

Indiana led by as many as 13 in the second half and were up 66-59 after an Alexis bucket with 5 1/2 minutes to go but then didn't a get another field goal until Wilkerson's bucket in overtime.