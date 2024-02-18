Conservatory of Lifelong Learning senior doing his best to fly

This senior found his way to Milwaukee as a child and since then he's found his stride on the court.

That's what makes Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning's Mohammed Turay this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"Basketball, it's always been a fun sport to me," said Turay. "Like growing up, I started with soccer and then when I came to the U.S., my cousin showed me basketball. Ever since that, I started loving the game."

Turay said he modeled his game after players like Paul George and Kyrie Irving.

He said he put all of his favorite players together to make himself.

"I feel like I'm a creator, like I do what's best for my team to help us win the game," Turay said. "I don't think nobody can jump as high as me. That is my mindset. So I fly. If you're going to get up against me, I shoot."

Turay loves to dunk.

"I've been practicing dunking since I was a kid on the mini hoop," he said. "So yeah, that's when I like really started practicing trying to dunk and stuff like that. I always want to be a dunker growing up."

Turay moved to Wisconsin from Liberia when he was eight-years-old.

He credits his mom for who he has become.

"My mom is a single mother," said Turay. "Yeah, I give her a lot of pride. That's a pretty hard thing to do. She definitely did a good job."

During the Wizards' regular season finale, Turay became the first player in school history to reach 1,000 points in his career.