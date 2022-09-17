Badgers lead New Mexico State early, 14-0 in Madison

article

The Wisconsin Badgers host the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17.

Wisconsin will try to bounce back from its loss to Washington State. The Badgers committed 11 penalties in their 17-14 loss to the double-digit underdog Cougars and need to polish their game before going to No. 3 Ohio State next week.

New Mexico State’s last road win was against UTEP on Sept. 22, 2018. The Aggies’ 20-game road losing streak is the longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

1ST QUARTER

Just minutes into the game, running back Braelon Allen rumbled 39 yards ot the end zone – giving the Badgers a 7-0 lead after the Nate Van Zelst extra point.

2ND QUARTER

Not long into the second quarter, running back Chez Mellusi found the end zone from 2 yards out – putting the Badgers ahead 14-0 after Van Zelst's kick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.