Wisconsin Badgers release football schedule, season starts Oct. 24

The Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Sept. 19 released the schedule for the upcoming football season after the Big Ten reversed course, approving fall football earlier this week.

The team will open the season at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Oct. 24 against Indiana and finish on the road Dec. 12 at Iowa.

The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe will also be held at Camp Randall; the Minnesota Golden Gophers are scheduled to visit Madison on Nov. 28.

The Badgers reclaimed the rivalry trophy in 2019, beating Minnesota 38-17.

The Big Ten originally planned to push football and all other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. It changed plans on Sept. 17, announcing plans for an eight-game schedule.

A conference championship game will be held on Dec. 19 -- if all goes well -- giving the Big Ten an opportunity to compete for the national championship.

The Big Ten said its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously Tuesday to restart sports. The vote last month was 11-3 to postpone, with Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska voting against.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.