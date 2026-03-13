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Wisconsin beats Illinois, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

By Andrew Seligman
Published  March 13, 2026 4:37pm CDT
Wisconsin Badgers
Associated Press
article

John Blackwell shoots the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic during the men's Big Ten tournament on March 13. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Wisconsin beat Illinois 91-88 in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, March 13.
    • Nick Boyd led the Badgers with a career-high 38 points.
    • Wisconsin faces No. 3 Michigan in a semifinal on Saturday.

CHICAGO - Nick Boyd scored a career-high 38 points, John Blackwell added 31 and No. 23 Wisconsin rallied from 15 down in the second half to beat No. 9 Illinois 91-88 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

By the numbers:

It was tied at 80 in overtime when Boyd scored in the paint and Austin Rapp nailed a 3 to give Wisconsin a five-point lead with 2:33 remaining.

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The Badgers were up by four with about a minute left when Boyd rebounded a missed 3 by Rapp. That led to two free throws for Blackwell, making it 87-81 with 46 seconds left.

Illinois got within 90-88 on David Mirkovic’s layup with six seconds remaining. Wisconsin’s Braeden Carrington then missed a free throw and hit the second to make it a three-point game before Illinois’ Keaton Wagler missed a long 3 at the buzzer.

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The Badgers (24-9) advanced to the semifinals against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines, seeking their second straight Big Ten Tournament title, held off Ohio State 71-67.

Boyd surpassed his previous high of 36 points in a win against Providence on Nov. 27. Blackwell, coming off a career-best 34 a day earlier against Washington, became Wisconsin’s all-time leading scorer in Big Ten Tournament games with 144 points.

Wagler and Mirkovic each scored 19 for Illinois (24-8). Andrej Stojakovic had 17 points and seven rebounds.

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Illinois appeared to be in good shape leading 60-45 midway through the second half, only to have Wisconsin charge back. The Badgers trailed 67-63 when Blackwell made a 3, Boyd hit two free throws and Rapp made two more to put them on top 70-67 with just over four minutes remaining in regulation. Stojakovic then hit a tying 3 for Illinois.

It was tied at 76 when Stojakovic rebounded a missed 3 by Wisconsin's Aleksas Bieliauskas and drove for a layup to put Illinois on top with just over a minute remaining.

Blackwell then hit two tying free throws. Wagler missed a hook for Illinois, and Blackwell missed a long 3 just before the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

What's next:

Wisconsin faces No. 3 Michigan in a semifinal on Saturday. Wisconsin handed Michigan its first loss when it beat the Wolverines 91-88 in Ann Arbor on Jan. 10.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

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