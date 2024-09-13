Wisconsin Badgers host Alabama, anticipation builds in Madison

article

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday – kickoff set for 11 a.m. on FOX6. With FOX's Big Noon Kickoff in Madison, anticipation is building on set and on campus.

Badgers fans will tell you there's nothing like game day in Madison.

"It's pretty special, you can feel a different energy in the area," said student Chris Quinlan.

"You always hear it is one of the best college towns, and you don't really know it until you feel it," student Cameron Hansen said.

FOX Big Noon Kickoff preparation in Madison before Wisconsin-Alabama game

As it turns out, that's something students and college football icons alike can agree on..

"The atmosphere was crazy, the ‘Jump Around’ was crazy. The campus was beautiful," said FOX Sports' Mark Ingram.

Ingram, a former Alabama running back and Heisman Trophy winner, is part of the Big Noon Kickoff team for Saturday's clash between the Badgers and Crimson Tide.

"I am expecting nothing less for tomorrow. I know they are going to come out and make noise and bring the energy," he said.

The show will broadcast live outside Kohl Center, too.

"Here, I just always got along with the students," said FOX Sports' Urban Meyer, a former three-time national champion coach. "I love the crowd. We had two overtime wins here. It's a tough place to play, so I just have always enjoyed Wisconsin."

As for Badgers fans and students, they hope the energy isn't just for show.

"Come here and have a good time, good show before the game," said Hansen. "Big events like this help bring light to what our college town is all about."

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff tailgate starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday outside Kohl Center. After the game, catch a special edition of FOX6 News exclusively on FOX LOCAL.