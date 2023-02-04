Whitnall retires Tyler Herro's jersey number: 'I was emotional'

Greenfield native Tyler Herro has been heating up in the NBA, but returned to Whitnall High School for a special honor Friday night, Feb. 3.

The Falcons retired his No. 14 jersey at halftime of their game against Greenfield. Some of Herro's Miami Heat teammates and others were there to support him.

For Herro, it's a gesture he will never forget.

"I was emotional, I mean, seeing that video and then my jersey coming down the banners, it's just a great moment for me to just take it all in and enjoy it," he said. "I had a speech thingy like prepared, but I forgot everything I wrote down, so, kind of just freelanced it."

It was a packed house in the battle of the Woodland East Conference's top two teams. Whitnall came out fast, including a corner pocket 3-pointer from Herro's brother, Austin.

Greenfield came out on top, though, handing Whitnall its first conference loss 61-47.