Whitefish Bay senior breaking records in her post-model journey

She's the definition of a talented multi-sport athlete, winning state medals and setting school records along the way.

But she also has more up her sleeve. She models and also has a local celebrity grandfather and that's why she's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Whitefish Bay senior Ryann Wesley started gymnastics when she was about six years old, and she also did ballet.

"My mom made me choose between the two, and I really did not like ballet," said Wesley. "So I was like, okay, fine, mom, I'll do gymnastics. And so I just decided that the natural progression would be to join diving."

From diving, in came pole-vaulting.

"I thought it would be fun," Wesley said. "I had to look up a couple of videos because pole-vaulting isn't the most known sport. But once I saw the videos, I was kind of hooked."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

During her sophomore year, Wesley broke the school record.

"The feeling of like when you put the pole into the box, and you start floating, it's like, really, like it's crazy," she said. "It's amazing. It's my favorite feeling ever."

Wesley wants to become a doctor and is the co-president of Whitefish Bay's HOSA club.

Ballet and gymnastics were not the only things Wesley did as a kid.

She was also a model.

"I used to be a model for, like, Kohl's, just like magazines," she said. "I don't even remember. I was like four or five."

Wesley said pole-vaulting changed her life, and she hopes to keep competing in college.