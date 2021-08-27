Whistling Straits hosts Ryder Cup: 'It's been a long time coming'

The Ryder Cup golf tournament is not only back from being canceled, but it's back in Wisconsin.

Like many outdoor activities in the past year, golf has become a favorite. But thousands gathering to watch professionals play was not an option.

"It's been a long time coming. Unfortunately, we had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But super excited we’re able to host it this fall," said Brandon Haney, 2020 Ryder Cup Operations Manager.

Brandon Haney

The Ryder Cup is the biggest golf tournament to come to Whistling Straits Golf Course since the PGA Championship in 2015. To make up for the cancellation in 2020, organizers are going big.

"What we’re constructing here is one of the biggest builds done for a golf event. 1.3 million square feet of temporary floors and tents," Haney said.

Whistling Straits Golf Course

From Sept. 24 through 26, the biggest names in United States golf will compete against players from Europe on one of Wisconsin's biggest stages.

"To see twelve of the best players in the world in a team format competing for their county is one cool aspect of the Ryder Cup," Haney said.

Haney is just happy to help host this tournament in his home state.

"I grew up just north of Madison. So to be able to work a Ryder Cup is special. But to work it in my home state is even more special," Haney said.

Tickets for the Ryder Cup are sold out. But there is room for non-profit organizations to join in on everything going on during that weekend.