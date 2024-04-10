West Bend AIM class working together for better health

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, Laurie Burg goes to the same place and she’s prompt.

"That’s why I get here at quarter after 8 in the morning," said Burg.

She’s meeting up with the gang.

"I’m one of the ‘Good ‘Ol Girls,’ original gangsters," said Norma Joy. "Oh, original gangsters, all right."

The OGs are members of Jen Lenzendorf’s AIMS fitness class in West Bend, and they’ve been coming here for years.

"I’ve been in Jen’s class since 2007," said Joy.

(FOX6 News Milwaukee)

"I’ve been with Jen for 14 years," said Linda Beske.

"I’ve been with them since 2011," Burg said.

"You can’t put a price on that," said Lenzendorf. "You just can’t. They are just loyal to a tee. Like, I couldn’t ask for better."

Her program is about keeping these women moving.

"We’ve changed it from pre-choreographed fitness classes to let’s do real life functional things, so we can get up off the toilet," Lenzendorf said. "Because that’s super important. Everybody can relate to that. We laugh about it. We laugh that we don’t want people stuck on the toilet. It’s real life."

Lenzendorf plans the workouts to suit their specific needs and concerns.

"We work through them," said Lenzendorf.

It's something that has made a big difference to Beske’s health.

"I was diagnosed with Osteoporosis and I mentioned to Jen that my bone density was, I was losing bone density," Beske said. "And she was like ok, let’s do something to increase that. So, she brought this program in and the last time I had my bone density taken, I had not lost anything. So, I’m not shorter than I was two years ago."

It’s a similar story for Burg.

"I’ve had both hips done," said Burg. "I’ve had both knees done. I’m moving. I don’t have to worry about, I’ve got a cane in the car. But I don’t use it. But it’s there if I have to. But with Jen, I don’t have to use that anymore."

While they’re moving throughout the class, like the smiles, the conversations are constant.

"You cannot come in here with a bad mood and leave with a bad mood," Burg said. "We’re happy. We’re laughing. You saw. We’re laughing, joking, You know, we bitch at each other."

That's why Joy schedules everything around these classes.

"We all care about each other, which makes a big difference," Joy said.

That caring goes well beyond these four walls.

"The second Tuesday of every month we all go out for breakfast, or brunch, whatever you want to call it," said Burg.

"That we don’t talk about exercise," said Beske. "We find out what that person is about. We find out the personality. It gets us closer together."

Like clockwork, all the OGs will be back the next time, talking, exercising and, of course, smiling.

"Their smile," Lenzendorf said. "If I could be paid in smiles, I’m a very rich lady."

Lenzendorf met many of the women in a fitness class she was taking with her mom.

When that place closed, she got licensed and began teaching them herself and her mom is still in her class.