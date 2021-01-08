West Allis senior excels on volleyball, basketball courts

Matt Staskunas is a multi-sport athlete how excels on two different kinds of court. Now, the West Allis Hale senior is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Staskunas said he loves basketball, but volleyball "just clicked" when it came to playing at a higher level.

Staskunas and his brother, who is a sophomore, have bonded with each other from a young age; sports bringing the two together, where they remain to this day. The brothers are teammates on the varsity basketball and volleyball teams.

"My favorite memory is when I was a sophomore on varsity. I won Honorable Mention All-Conference. Not many people really do that when they were an under-classman," Staskunas said. "That piqued my interest in playing college volleyball."

Things didn't stop there for Staskunas. He jumped to 1st-Team All-Conference his junior year -- an honor he has now won twice for volleyball. He has since drawn interest from Division I and Division II colleges, as well as NAIA schools. He played for the Milwaukee Sting, a student-athlete club team, too.

Staskunas' parents were collegiate athletes in their own right; dad played college basketball, and mom played college volleyball.

Advertisement

"There is where I get the two sports from. They coached me from as young as I can remember. I still look to both of them for guidance," said Staskunas.

Staskunas said he is involved in his church and doing things in his community.