West Allis Hale kicker splits uprights, breaks stereotypes

Abigail Wargolet is breaking sports stereotypes. Now, the West Allis Hale senior football player is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Wargolet played volleyball her freshman year. The next season, the football team said it needed a kicker -- so she tried out.

"I feel like I am more suited for kicker because I am a goalkeeper for soccer. I have tackled some people before," Wargolet said. "Some people have stiff-armed me before."

Wargolet is aware of the challenge that comes with being one of the few girls in the sport but is thinking about containing with it at the next level. She is going to UW-Stevens Point and has reached out to the coach.

Off the field, Wargolet likes to snowboard and skateboard and plays percussion in the school's symphonic band. She enjoys pottery, cooking and is in the National Honor Society and French Honor Society.