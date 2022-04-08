Expand / Collapse search

Wave down by San Diego in game 1 of MASL playoffs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated April 8, 2022 9:08AM
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Hopes were high Thursday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena as the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave took the field to face the undefeated San Diego Sockers in Game 1 of the MASL Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

The first Wave goal came in the third quarter from Mario Alvarez to put Milwaukee on the board and Ian Bennett scored late in the fourth quarter on a power play goal.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 2, San Diego Sockers 9.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee Bucks beat Celtics 127-121
article

Milwaukee Bucks beat Celtics 127-121

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 on Thursday night to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Broadcaster Olivia Harlan Dekker dedicated to fighting cancer
article

Broadcaster Olivia Harlan Dekker dedicated to fighting cancer

Between pregnancy, traveling overseas and raising money to fight cancer, sports broadcaster Olivia Harlan Dekker keeps herself busy.

Brewers fans hit Wrigley Field for season opener

Milwaukee Brewers fans at Wrigley Field for the team's season opener against the Chicago Cubs celebrated the return of baseball, despite the loss.