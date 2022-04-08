Wave down by San Diego in game 1 of MASL playoffs

article

Hopes were high Thursday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena as the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave took the field to face the undefeated San Diego Sockers in Game 1 of the MASL Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.



The first Wave goal came in the third quarter from Mario Alvarez to put Milwaukee on the board and Ian Bennett scored late in the fourth quarter on a power play goal.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 2, San Diego Sockers 9.

