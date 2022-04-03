Expand / Collapse search

Wave defeat Dallas in Milwaukee; finish out regular season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Wave clinched their return to the MASL playoffs in search of their next Major Arena Soccer League title with an 8-2 victory over the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday, April 2. 

It was the Wave that jumped out from the beginning to calm the nerves of fans with a four goal first half and a stout defensive performance.

Alex Bradley got the Wave off the mark 45 seconds into the match and was followed by Gordy Gurson in first half goals. Andre Hayne and Mario Alvarez notched two more goals in the second period, but it was the Wave’s ability to limit the Sidekicks attack which allowed them the ease to flow through the rest of the game.

Wave goaltender Joey Kapinos put forth a complete performance in the net and gave the Wave a steady last line of defense. MASL leading goal scorer Ian Bennett notched a second half hat trick fir his 50th goal of the season and Luan Oliveira finished the Wave’s scoring in the evening.

Depending on how things play out Sunday, the Wave will face either San Diego (Sockers) or Florida (Tropics) in Round 1, Game 1 of the MASL Ron Newman Cup Playoffs set for Thursday, April 7 from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. First kick will be at 6:35 p.m.

