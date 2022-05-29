Wauwatosa West golfer following dream by studying the constitution

With his high school career coming to a close, Wauwatosa West senior Ben Soboleski is looking forward to a summer full of waves.

That's why he's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"Golf has probably been one of the most impactful things in my life over the past few years," said Soboleski. "It's always been something that I'm able to do after a stressful day."

Soboleski started playing golf when he was six-years-old.

Under the tutiledge of Scott Walecki, Soboleski developed into one of the area's better golfers.

"Golf has always been there for me," said Soboleski. "It's been kind of the constant in my life that many people try to find. It's always been there for me outside of just the sport. It's been great mentally for me."

After Soboleski wraps up his high school season, he plans to attend Wisconsin-La Crosse and focus on academics.

"I want to become a lawyer because I'm in a program at Wauwatosa West called American Public Policy Special Emphasis," Soboleski said. "This is a program that we focus on the jurisprudence of the Constitution. We analyze different foundational documents, and we interpret it and apply it to everyday life."

With the program, also known as We The People, Soboleski and his Wauwatosa West classmates competed nationally and finished in fifth place.