Waukesha West grad Kelenic to make MLB debut for Mariners

article

Waukesha West grad Jarred Kelenic will make his MLB debut Thursday night when the Mariners host Cleveland.

According to MLB.com, the 21-year-old is the fourth ranked prospect in all of baseball.

The outfielder was picked sixth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Mets and was later traded to Seattle along with Jay Bruce, Gerson Bautista, Justin Dunn and Anthony Swarzak in exchange for Robinson Canó, Edwin Díaz, and $20 million.