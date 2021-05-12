VISIT Milwaukee launches sports division

article

VISIT Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, May 12 the official launch of Sports Milwaukee, a new division of the company marketing Milwaukee as the ideal destination for sports events.

A news release says Sports Milwaukee’s vision is to be Milwaukee County’s premier sports organization for events and an advocate for health and wellness in the community.

VISIT Milwaukee says in March and April this year, youth volleyball and basketball tournaments brought roughly 35,000 attendees to Milwaukee and a badly needed economic boost to the Wisconsin Center, along with the center's surrounding hotels, restaurants, and attractions.

Officials say upcoming events, like those listed below, illustrate the power of sports to the Greater Milwaukee area’s economy.

The 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits is expected to bring 12,000 room nights and roughly $70 million in estimated economic impact to the Milwaukee area.

The 2021 and 2022 USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships, which will take place in parks along Milwaukee’s lakefront, are expected to generate 5,000 room nights each year and an estimated $12 million in combined economic impact.

The 2022 US Speedskating’s US Olympic Long Track Team Trials, taking place at the Pettit National Ice Center, will bring 650 room nights and a $1 million estimated economic impact.

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball first and second rounds, taking place at Fiserv Forum, will bring an estimated $6.4 million in economic impact.

To learn more about Sports Milwaukee, athletic event facilities, and other volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit the Sports Milwaukee website.