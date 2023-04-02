Greenfield senior finds his way back to soccer after hit-and-run

Don't call it a comeback.

"Compared to where I was a couple of months ago, I’d say I’m doing phenomenal right now," said Trevor Le-Morrison.

With his senior year at Greenfield High School winding down, Trevor Le-Morrison’s spirits remain up.

"God only gives his strongest battles to his strongest warriors," Le-Morrison said. "I guess I’m one of them. Learned not to give up."

Le-Morrison’s tenacity and perseverance are characteristics that led to him to the captaincy of head coach Peter Knebel’s Hustlin' Hawks varsity soccer team as a sophomore.

"He brings this whole other aspect that we look at," said Knebel. "The academics, the behind-the-soccer-scenes aspects of what a captain needs to be. How can I lead by example?"

"I guess I have a way with my words and lifting up people and a good connection with my teams," said Le-Morrison. "I guess leadership is something I hold."

Along with being a captain of his team, he was the manager of the girls' team.

Soccer is everything to him.

"Soccer was my happiness, I guess you could say," Le-Morrison said.

But in May 2022, the game was taken away from him after he became the victim of a hit-and-run.

"There was bleeding in my brain, a ruptured spleen, two broken femurs, part of my colon had to be removed, then a lot, not a lot, but a decent amount of internal damage, bleeding," said Le-Morrison.

With her son fighting for his life, Oanh Le was at his side throughout his stay at Children’s Wisconsin.

"81 days," she said.

"My mom is like, my rock, I guess," Le-Morrison said. "That’s what I’d say, my foundation."

Finally, Le-Morrison returned home.

"To come home was a relief, to know that he can be comfortable," Le said. "He can be able to interact with his friends and family now, to see them, because the most dreading part about being in the hospital was not being able to see everybody."

The community was with him from the moment news of the crash was known.

"That night, I contacted the school and asked if I could have a prayer vigil out on the soccer field," Knebel said. "I would guess, we had 300 people come out in a matter of about four hours from organizing this."

Soon after he had come home, amazingly, Le-Morrison was back on the pitch, resuming his duties as manager and captain at practices and games.

"It’s like, a rock star or an actor coming in," said Knebel. "You know, that’s Trevor."

"You know, just to be around them, it uplifts my spirits," said Le-Morrison.

Now, he’s a finalist for the WIAA Spirit of Sport Award sponsored by The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

"It makes me realize, I guess, I did impact the league in some sort of way and that I impacted my team in somewhat shape or form," said Le-Morrison.

"I’m so proud," Le said. "I’m so lucky to have a kid like him. Every day now, to hear how he speaks to people or his manners, his respect for people. He makes me proud. I’m proud to call him my son."

Rehabilitation continues, and by the fall, he’s expecting his soccer career will, as well.

"You can catch me at Whitewater, I guess," Le-Morrison said. "I will start my freshman year in the fall, and if you see me on TV scoring six goals in one game and then winning state, don’t be surprised."

Le-Morrison is planning on going to UW-Whitewater in the fall, where he expects to play soccer. He'll have to get medically cleared because of the brain injury he suffered in the crash.