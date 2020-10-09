Tosa East runner takes on new challenge senior year

Wauwatosa East High School senior Zander Heller chose to take on a new challenge her final year of high school. Now, she's a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Heller played soccer for a long time and started running amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A friend convinced her to join the cross country team, and she never looked back.

"Just seeing how the team bonds over the season is super cool," said Heller. "When we are running races it is always super motivating when you look up and see all the other red jerseys."

The nickname Zander came on the soccer field.

"Alexandra on the soccer field is just a little bit too long for when you are shouting or you need somebody to get the ball. So then it just went down to Zander..and then it just stuck," Heller said.

Heller also played the piano and likes to read.

She hopes to attend college and to get her private pilot's license in hopes of becoming a commercial pilot.

"I wanted to be an astronaut but that was a little bit farfetched. So I thought what is something where I can be off the ground and having fun," Heller said. "I also have family friends who are in the Air Force. I found it interesting when I was little and I still find it interesting today."