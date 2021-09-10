Top-ranked teams hold on in week four of FOX6 High School Blitz

This is the week where separation starts to happen in high school football.

The non-conference schedule is over and conference play is fully underway.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Waukesha South visiting Waukesha North.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Advertisement

Also in action were South Milwaukee vs. Whitnall, Kenosha Bradford vs. Oak Creek, Whitefish Bay vs. Nicolet, Milwaukee King vs. Milwaukee Hamilton, and Mukwonago vs. Muskego.