Tom Brady's retirement announcement draws reaction across Twitter

article

Tampa Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday. Brady posted a photo of himself in his Bucs jersey and several messages on social media stating in part he’s not going to make the "competitive commitment anymore" and that he has loved his NFL career and "now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

In his social media posts, Brady thanked his Bucs teammates, Bucs fans, the City of Tampa, the Glazer Family, Bucs general manager Jason Licht, head coach Bruce Arians and the Bucs coaches and staff, his trainer Alex Guerrero, and his agents and his family.

But the future Hall of Famer did not mention the New England Patriots organization, specifically head coach Bill Belichick or owner Robert Kraft in his announcement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had discussed the possibility of retirement and said in part that family would factor into his decision.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.

Brady, 44, has the most touchdown passes in NFL history (624), most passing yards in NFL history (84,520,) 243 regular-season wins, the most in NFL history, and the most playoff wins in NFL history (35).

With the news about Brady retiring, there was social media reaction across the sports world.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reacted to the news of Brady’s retirement:

"Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a goat emoji acknowledging Brady as the G.O.A.T., the Greatest of All Time.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted:

"With the news of @TomBrady’s retirement today, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027."

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White won a Super Bowl with Brady last season and congratulated him on an illustrious career:

"Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace em up on a helluva career@TomBrady#LFG."

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon shared his appreciation for Brady on Twitter posting:

"Congratulations to TB12 on arguably the finest career an athlete in any sport has ever achieved! You're leaving on top! All the best on your next journey! See you in Canton, @TomBrady!"

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted:

"Greatest of All Time. Without a shadow of a doubt. Enjoy the next chapter @TomBrady."

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown shared his thoughts on Brady’s retirement:

"I truly believe Tom Brady isn’t done playing football. The urge to want to more it’s going to drive him insane. So what’s next for "me" is all you know. I think he will relax for a few days or weeks but his mind of an ultimate competitor will soon speak to him again."

New York Giants safety and ex-New England Patriot Logan Ryan expressed his feelings on his former teammate leaving the game:

"Behind the cameras TB is the hardest worker I ever seen. The ridiculously most competitive player who set the tone every single practice. A great teammate who took time and got to know everyone on the roster & BY Far the most prepared and toughest player you ever have to play against. I saw it from both sides. Thank you @tombrady."

Former Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne posted:

"Feels like time just stopped for a sec... Congratulations on an outstanding career @TomBrady. Last of a dying breed. #Respect."

Ex-NFL star running back Adrian Peterson tweeted:

"An absolute honor to share this field with you through so many battles! Enjoy retirement @TomBrady #AllDay."

Heisman Trophy winner and ex-Washington Football Team quarterback Robert Griffin III believes Brady should be inducted into the Hall of Fame as soon as he decides to leave the NFL:

"Tom Brady should be eligible to go into the Hall of Fame THIS YEAR. That’s how great he was. No doubt the greatest of all time."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

















