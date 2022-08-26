The search for win number one continues on FOX6 High School Blitz

The nerves are still there as teams are trying to find their identities in Week 2 of the High School Blitz.

We've got a heavyweight non-conference match up as our H.S. Blitz Game of the Week.

And a number of teams are in search of win number one.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Muskego visiting Oak Creek.

Also in action were Milwaukee Washington vs. Milwaukee Bay View, Pius XI vs. Saint Thomas More, Arrowhead vs. Homestead, Watertown vs. Nicolet, and Two Rivers vs. Brown Deer.

FOX6 also revealed its second Fan of the Week.