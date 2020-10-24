Expand / Collapse search

Tampa Bay Rays beat Los Angeles Dodgers in stunning rally, and World Series is tied 2-2

By AP Reporter
Published 
MLB
Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tampa Bay Rays pulled off a stunning rally in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brett Phillips' two-out single and a pair of Dodgers misplays resulted in two runs that beat Los Angeles 8-7 and tied the World Series at two games each.

In a game full of late drama, the final turn came out of nowhere.

The Dodgers, on the verge of a 3-1 lead in a push for their first title since 1988, took a 7-6 lead into the ninth.

Kevin Kiermaier blooped a single with one out off Kenley Jansen and Randy Arozarena walked with two outs.

Phillips, who batted a combined .196 for Kansas City and Tampa Bay this year, hit a soft single that Chris Taylor bobbled as the tying run scored.

Arozarena appeared to be a sure out when he stumbled halfway home, but catcher Will Smith lost control of the ball as he spun around for a tag, allowing the winning run to score.

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers against Tyler Glasnow in Game 5 on Sunday night.
   