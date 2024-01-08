Sussex Hamilton junior billed as two-way player, credits coach

He took a break from his sport following his sophomore season, but has returned as one of the top two-way players.

That's what makes this Sussex Hamilton junior this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I'm definitely a two-way player," said Aidan Konop. "I get it done on the defensive end, and I think that's what separates me from most guys. But offensively, I'm an attacker first. But I can score from three levels and I can really just do it all, facilitating, getting my guys open, rebounding, everything."

Konop credits his success to Hamilton head coach Andy Cerroni.

"It's not just about basketball for him, it's also about life," Konop said. "So he's constantly giving us leadership tips, trying to make us better people. Not just better basketball players."

Konop said he is getting some interest from DI schools to join their programs as a walk-on.

He has received an offer from DII Hillsdale.

"I honestly don't remember the first time I picked up a basketball, but I have two older siblings who play their whole life," said Konop. "My brother is 10 years older than me. He actually came through the Chargers program, and he did get a conference championship in 2013. So he was on that team. So we both have one."

Konop is also in the National Honor Society.

He sees himself as a "business guy" and plans to go into finance or economics.

Aidan expects to play basketball at the next level, but his focus now is pushing the Chargers towards another conference championship and deep run in March.